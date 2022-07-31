General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

