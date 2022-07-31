Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,510,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 24,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday.

Get Geron alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 160.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 395,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,004. The company has a market cap of $717.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.