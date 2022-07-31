Gifto Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Gifto has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,671,549 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

