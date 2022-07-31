Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 3.2 %

GJNSY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GJNSY. Citigroup downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

