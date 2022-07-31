Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.26

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 1% against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $256.27 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,745.18 or 0.99997367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

