Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.33, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.93. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,949 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 23.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 366,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 193,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

