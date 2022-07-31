Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.33.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,811 shares of company stock worth $1,907,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

