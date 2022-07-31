GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Trading Up 1.5 %

GRRB opened at $33.33 on Friday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

