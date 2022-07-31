Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,989,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 3,076,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.4 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of GBOOF stock remained flat at $5.75 during trading hours on Friday. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,320. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
