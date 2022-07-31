Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,787. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Santander raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Featured Stories

