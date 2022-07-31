Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
GCHOY stock opened at 10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.02. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12-month low of 7.50 and a 12-month high of 13.53.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
