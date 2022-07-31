GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Lessened by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Down 1.8 %

GSK stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

