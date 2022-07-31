Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $451.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.