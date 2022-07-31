Gulden Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $1.74 million and $2.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00260390 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

