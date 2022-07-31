Harleysville Financial Co. (HARL) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on August 17th

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.
Harleysville Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HARL opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile
