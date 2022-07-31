Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 895 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

