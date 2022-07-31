Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 258.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

