Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,759,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

