Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $168,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.