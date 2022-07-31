Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

