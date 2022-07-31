Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

