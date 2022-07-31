Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Carrier Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Carrier Global by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 492,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 320,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.