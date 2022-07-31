Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.