Haverford Trust Co Sells 155 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after acquiring an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $425.49 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.37.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

