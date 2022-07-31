Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after buying an additional 388,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,063,000 after buying an additional 95,539 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,233,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,931,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $133.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HELE. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

