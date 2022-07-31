Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

