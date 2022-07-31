Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $2.17 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91.

