Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $326,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

