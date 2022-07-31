Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $377,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MLM opened at $352.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

