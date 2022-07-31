Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $819,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in CVS Health by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.