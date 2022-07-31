Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $432,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.