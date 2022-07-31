HC Wainwright Raises Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target to $9.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.