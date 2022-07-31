HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

HCWB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 2,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,052. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on HCW Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

