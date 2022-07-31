HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
HCW Biologics Price Performance
HCWB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 2,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,052. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on HCW Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
HCW Biologics Company Profile
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
