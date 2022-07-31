Head to Head Review: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for REGENXBIO and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 3 6 0 2.67 Immatics 0 0 1 0 3.00

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $48.78, indicating a potential upside of 55.49%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.23%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO 21.38% 17.92% 11.50% Immatics 10.97% 22.11% 6.34%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares REGENXBIO and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

REGENXBIO has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REGENXBIO and Immatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $470.35 million 2.88 $127.84 million $2.15 14.59 Immatics $41.13 million 16.98 -$110.43 million $0.25 44.40

REGENXBIO has higher revenue and earnings than Immatics. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Immatics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO



REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II;RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I;RGX-181 which is in pre clinic stage for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease;RGX-202, to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy which is in phase I/II clinical trial; and RGX-381, to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease which is in preclinical stage. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Immatics



Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

