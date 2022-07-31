Head-To-Head Survey: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) versus Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectral Medical and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 5 6 0 2.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teleflex has a consensus target price of $343.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

92.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.64 million 67.21 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -10.28 Teleflex $2.81 billion 4.01 $485.37 million $10.29 23.37

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -548.32% -322.34% -93.07% Teleflex 17.31% 17.24% 9.08%

Summary

Teleflex beats Spectral Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

