Head-To-Head Survey: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) versus Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -42.56% -247.92% -32.02% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Volatility and Risk

Transphorm has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $24.05 million 12.12 -$10.23 million ($0.20) -25.75 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

This table compares Transphorm and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Transphorm and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Transphorm on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

