Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $0.70

Hedget (HGET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $174,424.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.94 or 1.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

