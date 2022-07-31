Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $6.98 million and $1.22 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,640.40 or 1.00023349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00130888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

