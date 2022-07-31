Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in July

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hello Pal International Trading Down 22.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,673. Hello Pal International has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Hello Pal International Company Profile

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

