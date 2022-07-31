HempCoin Market Cap Reaches $665,480.10 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $665,480.10 and $79.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,860,558 coins and its circulating supply is 266,725,408 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

