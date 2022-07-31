Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT Raised to $41.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $814.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

