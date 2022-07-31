Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.05-$8.20 EPS.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. Hershey has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hershey by 86.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,020 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

