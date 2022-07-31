Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Vertical Research to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.30.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HXL opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

