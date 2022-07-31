Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 57,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,711. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

About Holcim

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4148 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading

