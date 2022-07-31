Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 7th

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 164,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $3,051,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.