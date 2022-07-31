Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,320. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.42.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

