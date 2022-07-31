HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of HubSpot worth $51,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.18 and a 200-day moving average of $399.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.60.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

