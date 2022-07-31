Human Investing LLC Buys Shares of 22,860 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 531,126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $17,474,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

GFI opened at $9.20 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

