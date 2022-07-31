Human Investing LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $596,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77.

