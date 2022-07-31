Hush 24-Hour Volume Tops $89.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Hush has a total market capitalization of $910,251.99 and approximately $89.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00284145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00135298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003470 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

